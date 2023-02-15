Bella Ramsey responds to praise, isn't afraid of backlash over LGBT characters

Bella Ramsey isn't afraid. After suffering plenty of social media hate following her initial casting as Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us, the 19-year-old is now basking in songs of praise as the hit TV series announced its second season renewal.

Moving into season two, the actress is excited to explore more of Ellie and other LGBT characters, particular a woman named Dina who Ellie is in a relationship with In The Last of Us Part II game.

"There are a few bits with Ellie on her own, probably, but I like the fact that she also has [Dina] now," said Ramsey in an interview with GQ Magazine.

"I mean, season one really was the best year of my life… As the episodes come out, [they] bring back such good memories. I am nervous, of course. [But] I'm so excited to get the chance to do that again."

Season one of The Last of Us featured a gay couple in episode three. Titled Long, Long Time, episode three centred around Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), two survivors who amidst the zombie apocalypse found love and home in each other.

Although Long, Long Time was a beautiful episode that brought some folks to tears — Ramsey included — there were angry keyboard warriors who review-bombed the episode over its LGBT content. After all she's experienced, Ramsey — who also identifies as non-binary — is not afraid of the backlash anymore.

"I'm not particularly anxious about it," said Ramsey. "I know people will think what they want to think. But they're gonna have to get used to it. If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a transgender character, that's on you, and you're missing out."

She added, "It isn't gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance."

Details on season two of The Last of Us is sparse, but if it's going to be anything like the first season, it will likely follow the storyline of The Last of Part II and hopefully do the characters players have come across — queer or not — justice.

The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.