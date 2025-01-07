Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez settle divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have settled their divorce.

The 52-year-old Hollywood star tied the knot with the Jenny from the Block hitmaker, 55, in 2022 but they called it quits in 2024. Now TMZ has reported that their marriage will "officially" be over by March.

According to the outlet, each party will "walk away with what they individually acquired during the marriage", meaning that the pair of them will get to keep whatever they earned during the production of their respective film projects while they were husband and wife.

Meanwhile, Ben will "keep his stake in his production company Artists Equity" which he founded in 2022 along with fellow actor Matt Damon and has been responsible for films such as The Instigators and The Accountant 2 among others.

During their marriage, Jennifer worked on films such as Shotgun Wedding and The Mother, and she also released her ninth studio album This Is Me... Now.

The couple have also reached a settlement regarding their US$61 million (S$83 million) mansion, but specific details on that are being kept confidential.

Legal documents seen by the outlet also reveal that Jennifer intends to return to her maiden name of Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Jennifer filed for divorce on Aug 20 — the date of their second wedding anniversary — but a new report suggests the pair want to continue being a part of each other's lives for the sake of their families.

A source told New York Post column PageSix: "They have every intention of continuing to be in each other's lives despite not being romantically involved.

"Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids."

Ben is dad to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner while Jennifer is mother to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony.

