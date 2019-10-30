Ben Affleck being 'very honest' about sobriety journey

Ben Affleck is being "very honest" about his sobriety journey and recent relapse.

The 47-year-old actor sparked concerns over the weekend after he was seen stumbling while leaving his hotel to attend a West Hollywood Halloween party, just over one year after defeating his alcohol addiction.

But after openly admitted he had a "slip" in his sobriety journey, sources now say the Justice League star - who has daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, seven, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - is still committed to "staying sober", because he wants to be "the best dad" to his children.

A source told People magazine said: "Ben is very honest that he isn't perfect. He didn't try to make any excuses. He was just very clear that he doesn't want to keep drinking. He wants to be sober. Staying sober is constant work for Ben. Sometimes he makes terrible decisions. But he wants to be the best dad to his kids."

Following the sighting of the Gone Girl actor over the weekend, Ben told reporters he wouldn't let his slip up "derail" him from his sobriety journey.

He said: "Well, you know, it happens.