Ben Affleck being 'very honest' about sobriety journey

PHOTO: Instagram/nerdflicks
Bang

Ben Affleck is being "very honest" about his sobriety journey and recent relapse.

The 47-year-old actor sparked concerns over the weekend after he was seen stumbling while leaving his hotel to attend a West Hollywood Halloween party, just over one year after defeating his alcohol addiction.

But after openly admitted he had a "slip" in his sobriety journey, sources now say the Justice League star - who has daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, seven, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - is still committed to "staying sober", because he wants to be "the best dad" to his children.

A source told People magazine said: "Ben is very honest that he isn't perfect. He didn't try to make any excuses. He was just very clear that he doesn't want to keep drinking. He wants to be sober. Staying sober is constant work for Ben. Sometimes he makes terrible decisions. But he wants to be the best dad to his kids."

Following the sighting of the Gone Girl actor over the weekend, Ben told reporters he wouldn't let his slip up "derail" him from his sobriety journey.

He said: "Well, you know, it happens.

"It's a slip, but I'm not going to let it derail me."

The slip-up and his subsequent comment comes just after Ben joked about headlines focused on his private life, and then pledged to donate to homeless charity The Midnight Mission.

He recently wrote on Instagram: "HA, you got me. I'm dating. But let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important.

"I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organisation that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.

"I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me?"

