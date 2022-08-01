Ben Affleck makes surprise return as Batman in Aquaman 2

Ben Affleck is back as Batman, I repeat, Ben Affleck is back as Batman! The 49-year-old actor will suit up as The Dark Knight once more in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

In an Instagram post by Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, he revealed that another Justice League member is returning in his sequel movie.

“REUNITED,” wrote Momoa. “bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j”.

This is big news for fans of Affleck, who in 2020, officially hung up his cape. He even rejected starring in and directing his own version of The Batman, which now stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Affleck’s supposed last appearance as Batman was meant to be in the upcoming The Flash movie, now been delayed to June 23, 2023 following lead star Ezra Miller’s numerous arrests.

His return in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is surely something to be excited about but how Bruce Wayne fits into the sequel remains to be seen.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman. The film is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Momoa and is directed by James Wan.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to release on March 17, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.