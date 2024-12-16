Ben Affleck reunited with exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner to attend children's school play

Ben Affleck reunited with his exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner to attend their children's school play.

The 52-year-old actor and his ex-wife Garner's daughter Seraphina,15, and Lopez's 16-year-old child Emme — whom she has with ex-spouse Marc Anthony and is a fraternal twin to Max — go to the same school in Los Angeles and the trio attended their performance on Friday (Dec 13).

Affleck and Emme are reported by TMZ to have been seen conversing at the event, though it's unclear if the Gone Girl star spoke with 13 Going On 30 star Garner — with whom he also has Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12 — and Marry Me star Lopez, who filed for divorce from him in August, after just two years of marriage.

However, Affleck spent Thanksgiving with Garner and their three children.

A source told The New York Post's Page Six column that Ben was overjoyed to spend the holiday with his family as he feels as if he can "just be himself" around Garner and their children.

The pair not only enjoyed family time over Thanksgiving — they also partnered up with the Midnight Mission cause during the day to help feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless people in downtown Los Angeles.

The insider added: "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her.

"Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids."

Meanwhile, Garner is said to have "encouraged" her ex — whom she was hitched to between 2005 and 2018 — to work on his marriage with the 55-year-old On The Floor hitmaker.

A source recently told the outlet about Garner's advice to Ben before he split from the performer: "When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer (Lopez), Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage."

The insider added that Garner has "no problem" with J.Lo, adding: "At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy."

