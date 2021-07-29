Ben Affleck's Batman spotted with batcycle and new suit on The Flash movie set

New photos and videos have surfaced online from the set of one of the awaited movies this year, The Flash. From what’s been leaked, it seems fans got a first look at the return of Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Here’s the clearest shot we have of Batfleck on the set of #TheFlash! #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/BetFRpnvau — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 26, 2021

Unfortunately, seeing as the videos are looking like stunt shots, Affleck seems to not be the one in the suit. Nevertheless, sooner or later we’ll be seeing the actor in the new suit that he’ll be sporting in the film, along with the wicked Batcycle that he’ll be driving around – and perhaps, even peeks of the Batmobile as well.

According to Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash, Affleck’s role in the film is a substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie, “The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before.

It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.” Mushietti also added, “[Affleck] is the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There’s a familiarity there.”

Check out the set photos and videos for The Flash below:

Finally, albeit blurry, a front angle view of of the Batcycle surfaced! ⚡️#TheFlashMovie #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/px10bonDf4 — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 27, 2021

We were hoping to see the Batmobile when we first learned about the chase scene, but the Batcycle is a pleasant surprise! #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie



[Video: @foreigncorr1] pic.twitter.com/IFcQRgn8CY https://t.co/oYBIA8StbM — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 26, 2021

The Flash stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen along with Michael Keaton as Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Barry’s parents will be played by Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú, as well as Saoirse-Monica Jackson and internet personality Rudy Mancuso, who has also been cast for undisclosed roles.

The movie is set to open up the DC multiverse, with Barry Allen described to be “breaking the bonds of physics to crash into various parallel dimensions, where he’ll encounter slightly different versions of DC’s classic heroes.”

Currently, The Flash is slated for release on Nov 4, 2022.