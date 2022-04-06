Ben Yeo lost hair from stress of hosting large-scale live show, had bald spot the size of 20-cent coin

Being under the spotlight can be stressful and for celebrity chef Ben Yeo, it came at a cost.

Although the 43-year-old is now a well-established artiste with 20 years of experience under his belt, he went through a lot to get to where he is now.

The actor-host said that he was once lost hair because of the stress from preparing to host a large-scale live show, reported 8world on Monday (April 4).

"When I first received the job, I told the producer I couldn't do it because I know I can't handle pressure very well. But I eventually accepted the job because the producer seemed very sincere."

To prepare himself, Ben tried his best to memorise the script, and even lost sleep over it. His hairstylist also noticed that he had a bald spot at the back of his head, which was about the size of a 20-cent coin.

The actor himself was rather alarmed at the discovery, as he had never had any issues with hair loss before.

Ben added that he ended up fumbling his first line during the show — a mistake he attributes to the pressure he was facing — and was criticised by the media for being the worst out of the four hosts.

"I only fumbled at the beginning, but I did quite well for the rest of the show. I feel that the headline was rather unreasonable, [the journalist] didn't know how much hard work and suffering I had to go through during my preparation."

"It was quite unfair to me, and it also affected my confidence," he said.

Since that fiasco, Ben has decided that he will no longer take on any hosting gigs for large events.

"I still host live programmes from time to time, and I do backstage hosting as well. I actually hope to take on more hosting gigs that I am more confident in, so I can give my best to everyone."

