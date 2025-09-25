Ben Yeo reveals 6-pack abs in 47th-birthday photo shoot

Local actor-host Ben Yeo marked his 47th birthday with a photo shoot revealing his six-pack abs.

In an Instagram post on Sept 23, he said he collaborated with a few friends to "mark a personal milestone".

"Not just to show how I look but to celebrate how I feel at this stage of life," Ben, who is married with two sons, added before thanking his body coach.

In some photos, he has an unbuttoned shirt on while others show him topless.

A behind-the-scenes video posted by his management team The Celebrity Agency applauded him for "a year-long grind and determination".

Netizens took to the comments section to wish him a happy birthday and commend him.

"You are such an inspiration! Forties is the new 20s," said one netizen.

Another joked: "You can bring your washboard if you want to hand-wash your clothes for camping."

Recently in July, Ben opened a new fish soup stall at Orchard Towers, a few months after shuttering his Chinese restaurant Tan Xiang Yuan due to huge losses.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

[[nid:723145]]