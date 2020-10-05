Benjamin Keough laid to rest next to grandfather Elvis Presley

Benjamin Keough has been laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley.

The 27-year-old star - who passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound - was buried last Thursday (Oct 1).

Elvis Presley's Graceland said in a statement: "Benjamin Storm Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather Elvis Presley, great-grandmother Gladys Presley, great-grandfather Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley."

When Benjamin passed away, Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley admitted she had been left "completely heartbroken" by the death of her son.

A spokesperson for Lisa Marie said: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin was known for his strong resemblance to his late grandfather Elvis Presley, which his mother has admitted left fans shocked.

She previously said: "Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage.

"Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny."

Riley Keough also admitted a "giant hole" has been left in her heart following the death of her brother.

The 31-year-old actress wrote: "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You.

There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.

“I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat.

I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."