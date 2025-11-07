Benjamin Yuen and Bowie Cheung welcome second son

Hong Kong celebrity couple Benjamin Yuen and Bowie Cheung took to Instagram yesterday (Nov 6) to announce the birth of their second child.

To their baby boy, Bowie lovingly wrote: "We've been waiting so long for you! At first glance, you look just like your big brother. But upon closer look, you've got so much hair, a tiny mouth, and a sharp little chin - turns out you're Mum and Dad's second variation!

"Thank you to all the uncles and aunties who've been so excited for your arrival. Thank you to all our family and friends for your blessings and support."

The 34-year-old actress also specially thanked Hong Kong Adventist Hospital, citing various medical staff who took care of her during her pregnancy. Remarking that they were the same team that cared for their first son, Bowie expressed her happiness that they had brought the baby safely into this world.

She admitted that she and Benjamin had not been "overly anxious" throughout her term.

"The entire pregnancy was filled with inexplicable joy. This whole day has been incredibly exciting and joyful. Welcome home, my son! Thank you for choosing our family," she added.

In the comments, Hong Kong celebrities congratulated the couple on their new bundle of joy, including actors Nancy Wu, Myolie Wu, Mandy Wong, Priscilla Wong, Jazz Lam, Kenneth Ma and Pakho Chau.

Benjamin and Bowie announced their second pregnancy in June this year, where the latter unveiled a picture of ultrasound scans in an Instagram post. Their first son Hayven was born in November 2023.

In a previous interview with AsiaOne, Benjamin spoke about his and Bowie's decision to share the boy's moments publicly on the Internet.

The 44-year-old actor said: "Actually, ever since we started dating, we have been unable to keep our relationship private because the media would be interested to know about us. This seems to have created a pattern where we can't hide even if we wanted to.

"When we had our son, we wanted to create some memories of his growth, from his birth till about four to five years old, or even till the day he is capable of making his own decisions. We would then stop updating the page. But for now, we want to capture all his cute moments."

