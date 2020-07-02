Bernie Ecclestone, 89, becomes a father for fourth time

Bernie Ecclestone has become a father for the fourth time.

The 89-year-old business magnate and his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, have welcomed their first child together, after Fabiana gave birth to a baby boy named Ace in a quick 25-minute labour.

Bernie confirmed the news to Blick, saying: "We have a son named Ace. I am so proud."

Fabiana added: "It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. I thank god."

Formula 1 boss Bernie is already father to three daughters - Deborah, 65, Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31 - from previous relationships, and the arrival of his first son comes just a few months ahead of his 90th birthday on October 28.

Bernie and Fabiana - who married in 2012 - are currently in isolation at their home in Sao Paulo, Brazil, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bernie is making sure to stay inside as much as possible, as his age puts him at higher risk of developing complications from the respiratory illness.

The billionaire is remaining positive, explaining: "Otherwise you'll break yourself. I just want everything to be good with Fabiana even if the isolation goes on longer.

"Fortunately the farm never runs out of work. Fabiana also looks after her own coffee plantation."

Meanwhile, Bernie's daughter Tamara recently revealed her six-year-old daughter Sophia, known as Fifi, predicted her grandfather would be a dad again.

Tamara explained: "It's really funny looking back at it now. Fifi predicted it.

"It might be a surprise to everyone else because they've just heard it now but we have known since the beginning and I am really happy for them both.

"It feels like so long ago to be honest, they told us over dinner.

"It was funny though because Fifi actually asked her if she was planning on having a baby just before they told us while she was actually pregnant.

"They were like 'No, we don't know' but she was probably in her early stages.

"When Fifi heard the news she was like, 'I told you she was having a baby.' It's such good news during a dark time."