Best of 2019: Kendall Jenner remains the world's most popular top model

Not only are they solicited for runway shows and campaigns by the major fashion houses, the world's leading models are also important sources of inspiration for legions of admirers on social networks.

Influential and highly active, they can rally more than 100 million fans, which is the case with Kendall Jenner.

According to data from specialist website Models.com, which toted up overall figures for followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the 24-year old is once again the year's most popular top model.

It is hard to imagine anyone being able to bump Kendall Jenner from her current position as the most-followed model on social networks.

Like her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, the slender brunette is extraordinarily popular on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, with an accumulated total of more than 164 million followers.

That is more than enough to overshadow even her most famous competitors, who have to make do with tens of millions of followers.

This is all the more obvious when you consider that the second catwalk star in the rankings, Gigi Hadid, counts "only" 64 million followers on all three social networks.

She is nonetheless ahead of Cara Delevingne (with close to 60 million), Chrissy Teigen (with close to 39 million) and Emily Ratajkowski (with more than 32 million).