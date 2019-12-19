Best of 2019: Kendall Jenner remains the world's most popular top model

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Not only are they solicited for runway shows and campaigns by the major fashion houses, the world's leading models are also important sources of inspiration for legions of admirers on social networks.

Influential and highly active, they can rally more than 100 million fans, which is the case with Kendall Jenner.

According to data from specialist website Models.com, which toted up overall figures for followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the 24-year old is once again the year's most popular top model.

It is hard to imagine anyone being able to bump Kendall Jenner from her current position as the most-followed model on social networks.

Like her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, the slender brunette is extraordinarily popular on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, with an accumulated total of more than 164 million followers.

That is more than enough to overshadow even her most famous competitors, who have to make do with tens of millions of followers.

This is all the more obvious when you consider that the second catwalk star in the rankings, Gigi Hadid, counts "only" 64 million followers on all three social networks.

She is nonetheless ahead of Cara Delevingne (with close to 60 million), Chrissy Teigen (with close to 39 million) and Emily Ratajkowski (with more than 32 million).

It is also worth noting that many models, or rather former models, who are still present in advertising campaigns but no longer participate in runway shows, are highly placed in this ranking and even eclipse some of their younger peers.

This is the case of Tyra Banks, 6th in the ranking with nearly 30 million followers, Gisele Bündchen, 8th with more than 26 million followers, and Miranda Kerr, 9th with just over 25 million followers.

TOP 10 MOST POPULAR MODELS IN THE WORLD:

1. Kendall Jenner: approximately 164 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

2. Gigi Hadid: approximately 64 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

3. Cara Delevingne: about 60 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

4. Chrissy Teigen: about 39 million followers (Instagram, Twitter).

5. Emily Ratajkowski: about 32 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

6. Tyra Banks: about 30 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

7. Bella Hadid: about 28 million followers (Instagram, Twitter).

8. Gisele Bündchen: about 26 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

9. Miranda Kerr: about 25 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

10. Hailey Bieber: approximately 24.5 million followers (Instagram, Facebook).

More about
Fashion models celebrities Social media

