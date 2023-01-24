'The best actor': Na Chul of Little Women and Vincenzo fame dies at 36

SEOUL – South Korean actor Na Chul, who was known for playing several supporting roles in prominent K-dramas, has died at the age of 36.

According to South Korean media, his health worsened recently and he died last Saturday morning while undergoing treatment in hospital.

The reason for his illness was not disclosed, and his funeral was held in Seoul on Monday.

Na, who just celebrated his birthday in December, made his debut in the play Anne’s Diary in 2010.

He later acted in several short films and independent movies before appearing in movies such as Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds (2017), 1987: When The Day Comes (2017) and Extreme Job (2019).

More recently, he acted in television series such as Vincenzo, Hospital Playlist 2 and D.P. in 2021, as well as A Superior Day, Little Women and Weak Hero Class 1 in 2022.

South Korean actress Kim Go-eun, Little Women’s lead actress, paid tribute to Na on social media last Saturday.

Kim, who played the eldest sister in the series, wrote in Korean: “The best actor. The most wonderful person, father, husband, son and friend.”

According to media reports, Kim, 31, was a close friend of Na and had reportedly cancelled an appearance at a fashion show after learning of his death.

She wrote another post on Sunday, posting an old photo of them together with two other people.

She wrote in Korean: “I’m sorry I couldn’t be with you until the end. Thank you for making the time for these precious moments.”

The media said Na’s posthumous work is the upcoming movie Concrete Utopia, which stars Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young.

