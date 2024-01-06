Best boss ever? Richie Jen rewards staff with $170k cash on New Year's Day

Richie Jen's staff rang in 2024 with much cheer.

According to reports, the Taiwanese singer-actor offered HKD$1 million (S$170,000) in cash as lucky draw prizes for a staff party on New Year's Day.

The 57-year-old, who held two concerts in Guangzhou, China over the new year, wanted to thank his staff for their hard work.

At the party, Richie proposed a toast and said: "Let's raise our glasses together for a great 2024! Thank you for all your hard work over the past year."

He was also seen giving out red packets to staff and taking photos with them.

During the lucky draw, Richie picked out a few lucky winners and personally handed the cash — in stacks — to them.

The singer added: "Everyone has been so nice to me! We work together so nobody should be left out.

"Everyone should have a happy new year!"

