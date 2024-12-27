'Best Christmas of my life': Britney Spears reunites with sons for first time in two years

Britney Spears has reunited with her two sons for the first time in two years.

The 43-year-old pop star has enjoyed the "best Christmas" of her life this year, after she spent time with her boys, Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18 — who live in Hawaii with their dad, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline — on Christmas Day.

Britney shared a video of herself and Jayden during the festive period, and she added the caption: "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven't seen my boys in 2 years !"

The Toxic hitmaker also told how she had cried "tears of joy" upon reuniting with her boys, and she was left in "shock".

She added: "Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I'm speechless, thank you Jesus !!! (sic)"

In the clip, Jayden said "hello" to the camera as he stood alongside his mother.

Britney wished her fans a Merry Christmas and said about Jayden: "This is my baby".

The Baby One More Time singer she also planted a kiss on her son's cheek.

Last month, it was said Britney had "never" given up "hope on a reconciliation" with her two sons.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out. It really was a dream come true for her. Despite being apart for such a long time, Britney has never stopped loving her boys and she never gave up hope on a reconciliation with them.

"Seeing Jayden for the first time in a really long time was wonderful for Britney."

The star regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and her personal affairs when a conservatorship previously run by her father Jamie was terminated in November 2021.

