The best classic Christmas movies to binge watch

ELF

To start off, one of my personal favourites and Christmas movie go-to. In this Christmas classic, Will Ferrell plays a disillusioned human that grew up believing he was an elf, and a passionate one at that.

Now, he must take a trip to the Big Apple to reunite with his father.

The only thing? His father is on Santa's naughty list.

What do you get when you mix a grown man that loves Christmas more than anything and a reluctant father that makes the scrooge seem like an angel? One of the best Christmas movies of all time.

You'll be cackling all through the movie as Will Ferrell saves his family and even helps Santa save Christmas. When it comes to classic Christmas movies, you'll never go wrong with Elf.

HOME ALONE

Ask anyone the first few things that come to mind when they think of Christmas movies and it's almost always Home Alone. They're practically a package.

Gather your loved ones, bring the Christmas turkey and settle down as you watch the young Macaulay Culkin make a fool of two thieves.

If you're the rare individual that hasn't heard of this classic, the story follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister who is accidentally left behind by his family who flies to Paris for the holidays.

Thinking that the family's large estate is now vacated, two thieves attempt to break-in. Unfortunately for them, Kevin has a few tricks up his sleeve.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE