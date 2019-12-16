The best classic Christmas movies to binge watch

ELF
To start off, one of my personal favourites and Christmas movie go-to. In this Christmas classic, Will Ferrell plays a disillusioned human that grew up believing he was an elf, and a passionate one at that.
Now, he must take a trip to the Big Apple to reunite with his father.
The only thing? His father is on Santa's naughty list.
What do you get when you mix a grown man that loves Christmas more than anything and a reluctant father that makes the scrooge seem like an angel? One of the best Christmas movies of all time.
You'll be cackling all through the movie as Will Ferrell saves his family and even helps Santa save Christmas. When it comes to classic Christmas movies, you'll never go wrong with Elf.
HOME ALONE
Ask anyone the first few things that come to mind when they think of Christmas movies and it's almost always Home Alone. They're practically a package.
Gather your loved ones, bring the Christmas turkey and settle down as you watch the young Macaulay Culkin make a fool of two thieves.
If you're the rare individual that hasn't heard of this classic, the story follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister who is accidentally left behind by his family who flies to Paris for the holidays.
Thinking that the family's large estate is now vacated, two thieves attempt to break-in. Unfortunately for them, Kevin has a few tricks up his sleeve.
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
This Frank Capra film may not just be one of the best Christmas movies of all time, but one of the best films in general.
It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made and as number one on its list of the most inspirational American films of all time.
It's a story of how a man contemplates suicide and is then shown flashbacks of his life by an angel, depicting all the times he's impacted another's life for the better.
Beautifully captivating and thought-provoking, make sure nothing's on the stove because you won't be able to tear yourself away.
LOVE ACTUALLY
Love Actually is just that movie to watch during this holiday season and there's no escaping Love Actually when it comes to Christmas.
Nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, this rom-com shows different types of love, following ten different love stories that are all subtly linked together.
Filled with laughter, love and hope, Love Actually is the perfect companion this jolly season.
RISE OF THE GUARDIANS
Don't look down on this just because it's animated. Rise of The Guardians, an action fantasy film is based on and serving as a continuation of William Joyce's The Guardians of Childhood book series.
Toying with familiar characters like the Easter Bunny, the Toothfairy and Santa Claus - this touching movie will have you hooked no matter how old you are.
It's heartbreaking, beautiful and filled with love, all the ingredients needed for a Christmas classic. You're seriously missing out if haven't watched Rise of The Guardians yet.
DIE HARD (1988)
If romantic comedies about love and life aren't exactly your idea of a great Christmas movie, don't worry, we've got you covered.
An iconic film throughout time, Die Hard is action-packed and filled with wry humour that'll get you chuckling as you sip your mulled wine.
It's not completely unrelated to the festive season, an office Christmas party is taken over by terrorists and Detective McClane must save the day. Nothing spells Christmas like a life-or-death hostage situation.
The first in the legendary series, it's one movie that you can't afford to miss. Christmas or not.
BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY
A reinterpretation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, so much of this movie takes place in Christmas it deserves to be on this list.
Single and lonely, 32-year-old Bridget doesn't seem to have much going for her, her daydreams about her boss (Hugh Grant) being the most exciting part of her day.
You can't help but fall in love with Bridget as she navigates her love life with her boss and the charming Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).
This rom-com is no doubt one to watch this festive season.
THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS
The first animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, The Nightmare Before Christmas is an iconic yet quirky film to enjoy this holiday season.
The 1993 American stop-motion animated musical dark fantasy film tells the story of how the King of Halloween Town stumbles through a portal to Christmas Town, where he falls in love with the idea of Christmas and wants to make it his own.
It's original, beautiful and a story that you won't ever forget.
SCROOGED
The 1988 American Christmas comedy featuring Bill Murray is a modernised version of The Christmas Carol that we've all come to love.
Following Murray as a self-preserving and grumpy television executive, he is visited by ghosts to help him learn the true meaning of Christmas Spirit.
It's a refreshing and relatable take on the famous Christmas classic, reminding us it's really all about family and love, especially in the world we live in today.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
In a complicated twist of unexpected accidents, white lies and family drama, this romantic comedy will have you nearly crying out in exasperation as Lucy Eleanor (Sandra Bullock) navigates the tricky web of love.
Working at a train station, she has a crush on a cute commuter until one day she manages to save him from a fateful accident.
Following him to hospital, due to a misunderstanding, her whole family believes her to be his fiancee. Unable to break the white lie, she starts to love his family and falls in love with his brother. Yikes.
Funny and filled with swoon-worthy moments, it's time to snuggle under the blankets and give this show a shot. You won't regret it.
This article was first published in Her World Online .