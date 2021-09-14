The best dressed celebs of MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Unlike the traditional awards shows like the Oscars, Grammys or Emmys, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) has a more informal, rebellious feel when it comes to the red carpet fashion.

As such, we often see celebs decked out in a variety of silhouettes ranging from classic, glamorous gowns to outlandish creations featuring latex (see: Kim Petras).

Keep scrolling to see our favourite best-dressed celebs of MTV VMA 2021, including Paris Hilton and Camila Cabello.

Kacey Musgraves

The country/pop singer was decked out in a royal purple Valentino Haute Couture dress complete with a dramatic Phillip Treacy headpiece and contrasting orange gloves.

She went with monochromatic makeup using Pat McGrath Labs.

Doja Cat

The host, nominee and performer of the night, Doja Cat went with a grungy look with a Vivienne Westwood creation with thigh-high latex boots.

We love that her purple smoky eye matched the colour of her dress while her highlights complemented her boots.

Bella Poarch

Her all-black look might have paled in colour against her fellow red carpet attendees, but TikTok star and singer Bella Poarch definitely held her own in the custom Candice Cuoco and Loree Rodkin jewellery.

Did we mention the dramatic long train?

ALSO READ: Chalamet, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X wow at youth-driven Met Gala

Billie Eilish

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTvaaGngLyb/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=32b0640a-3385-480c-98fc-d452917a5a73

Billie Eilish has always been one to eschew traditional red carpet gowns and dresses, and she has done it once again with this oversized sweater, skirt and boots combo.

Camila Cabello

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTvWCtfJLDI/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=546d9d05-61a1-4a45-b94b-7c30ea1a5c97

Camila Cabello, on the other hand, showed off quintessential red carpet glamour with her sculptural pink and red Alexis Mabille gown.

Her look was completed with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Melissa Kaye jewellery.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo was another singer who showed off classic red carpet glamour, albeit with a simpler silhouette inspired by the 1940s tailored silhouettes.

She wore an archival Versace gown from the Spring 2001 Couture collection, which is two years older than Olivia.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox wasn't shy to celebrate her body in a translucent Mugler piece that left little to the imagination.

Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and Jimmy Choo heels finished her look.

She was joined by her partner Machine Gun Kelly who wore a striking Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Avril Lavigne

We're glad that some things don't change, such as Avril Lavigne's punk rock sensibilities.

Accompanied by her boyfriend Mod Sun, she sported a pink checkered Area suit with a Cristahlea bejewelled tube.

ALSO READ: Coldplay and BTS to collaborate on new single My Universe

Paris Hilton and Kim Petras

instagram.com/p/CTv3OJ8r5xn/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4f755cd2-308e-4881-a569-028f0422aeb3

Both Paris Hilton and Kim Petras know how to get people talking.

The former wore a sparkly silver The Blonds dress with matching Aquazzura pumps while the latter donned a Richard Quinn creation with a Vex Latex bodysuit underneath.

Kim's outfit also consisted of Faberge jewels and Roger Vivier shoes.

Normani

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTvTu56gIrE/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=fe8bf58f-722d-4d97-9eca-0af49bcd670c

Another star who decided to go down the unconventional route, Normani brought a sporty twist with Patryc Japagas vegan leather creation.

The boxy, structured cropped jacket against the unique skirt silhouette is nothing short of divine.

She wore Djula jewellery and Louboutin heels.

This article was first published in Her World Online.