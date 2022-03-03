Best HBO Max shows to watch in 2022

Every streaming service has its own range of phenomenal shows, and at a glance, it can be hard to pick out the best one to watch at the moment.

This is undoubtedly true for HBO Max, which presents subscribers with a bevy of options. If there are shows that aren’t available in your region, fret not, full access to the entire HBO Max catalogue will be within reach by using a VPN service.

Here are some of the best titles on HBO Max to catch in 2022:

Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol has been renewed for a fourth season, and it is not difficult to see why the show is still going strong. Based on a DC comics series of the same name, the show stars a group of superheroes who are generally misfits in society and puts them into situations that call for superheroics, but without the glamour that usually comes with those situations.

This is a show for those who have a cynical yet at the same time optimistic outlook on the nature of superheroes.

Euphoria

Euphoria is one of the most popular teen drama series in recent years, and it’s even the second most-watched show on HBO since Game of Thrones.

First aired in June 2019, this is a series that looks at the way teenagers think and behave nowadays unflinchingly and without any sugarcoating. As such, it is a series that teenagers can easily relate to, and offers a deep exploration into an emotionally volatile phase of life defined by a mix of inexperience and perceived lack of freedom.

The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant is a dark and funny thriller that depicts how much life can spiral out of control in just a single night. With filming for the second season wrapped, this is one murder mystery that is bound to be both crazy and absolutely outrageous.

Gossip Girl

This is a brand new Gossip Girl updated with all the modern elements such as social media and the internet for the 21st century. This series comes nearly a decade after the conclusion of the original series that ended in 2012, and also deals with the intricate social web between high school girls.

This time, social media has a larger presence, as it’s something that has become ubiquitous in the lives of people, especially teenagers. The new series also doesn’t shy away from more adult topics while being more diverse, making it a must-watch for fans of the original.

Lovecraft Country

Trust Jordan Peele to take a web of lore written by a bigoted man and create a story that presents sharp social commentary without turning a blind eye to the less savoury aspects of the map of cosmic horror. All that while also capturing what makes Lovecraftian horror so enthralling in the first place.

This is one of the best shows that builds upon Lovecraftian mythos, and embraces both the strengths and weaknesses of the tropes, warts and all.

Peacemaker

Following an extremely successful Season 1, Peacemaker is naturally renewed for Season 2. This subversive superhero series, directed and written by James Gunn, dives deep into the grey area of superheroism.

It is a character study of the titular Peacemaker, played by John Cena, that manages to make the character three-dimensional while being irreverently funny. This is a series you won’t want to miss.

Raised by Wolves

This is a sci-fi series that explores the themes of religion and nature versus nurture. It is “big idea” sci-fi, which means that the focus is on heady ideas and extrapolation into the future and the types of development those ideas can grow into.

The show may be slow-paced, but the build-up is necessary for a series that’s trying to tackle complex topics. For those who like their sci-fi to be more philosophical, you can’t go wrong with Raised by Wolves.

Somebody Somewhere

One of the most intriguing parts of life is how even in periods of grief, people always find ways to inject moments of levity and humour.

In this comedy series, comedian Bridget Everett plays the protagonist, Sam, who ends up in Kansas following the death of her sister. Despite the backdrop of tragedy, however, Sam finds herself making friends, discovering herself, and laughing. This is a show that tells viewers how life can still be enjoyed even in tough times.

Succession

How convoluted can family dynamics be? Succession presents a picture of family that’s similar to wires that get all tangled up after a long day in one’s pocket. There’s also the business side of things, because this series revolves around the grotesquely rich Roy family and all the politics that come with a multi-billion level of wealth.

Tense family relations coupled with corrupting influence of wealth make for a drama series that keeps viewers on the edges of their seats with every episode.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

When Justice League first came out in theatres, it flopped. Following fans clamouring for the Snyder Cut to be released, which is more aligned with the vision of Zack Snyder, the original director of the film who had to leave the project halfway. It took a while, but the Snyder Cut is released, and the general consensus is that it is much better than the original. Coming in at a 242 minutes runtime, this is a feast for the DC fans.

HBO Max’s shows range from tense, heavy dramas to lighthearted comedies. Its biggest draw is in how it doesn’t shy away from adult themes, and this list is but a small sampling of what the streaming service has to offer. Thus, there will still be many more great shows to discover and enjoy.

If there are shows you want to catch but they aren’t available in your region, a VPN service will let you access them easily.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.