The best kids' shows to watch in 2022 on Disney+, Netflix & Apple TV

From Netflix to Disney+, streaming platforms have unleashed plenty of kid-friendly shows that’ll keep the entire family entertained, especially with the March holidays arriving. Plus, many of them bear lessons that anyone can take away from. What to watch? Scroll below for some of our top picks.

Pretzel and the Puppies

PHOTO: Apple TV

Do your kids love the classic 101 Dalmatians?

Here’s another canine-themed animated show they’ll love. Based on the beloved dog from the classic book “Pretzel” by award-winning authors Margret and H.A. Rey, it follows a family of dachshunds led by Dad Pretzel (an extraordinarily long dachshund) and hardworking mom Greta, who’s also the mayor of Muttgomery, where they live.

The pre-school-friendly and educational series invites the young and young at heart to embark on various adventures and solve problems with the modern and unique dog family.

Season one of Pretzel and the Puppies is now on Apple TV.

Turning Red

PHOTO: Disney Plus

This computer-animated coming-of-age and fantasy comedy film is centred around Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a confident and dorky teenage who’s torn between remaining a dutiful daughter to her mother and navigating the awkward phase of teenage puberty.

Her protective mother Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, she morphs into a giant red panda whenever she’s stressed or excited. Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (behind Pixar short “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collin.

Available on Disney+ from March 11, 2022.

The Book of Boba Fett

PHOTO: Disney Plus

Teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season two finale of The Mandalorian, older kids would enjoy this spin-off series follows that legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they navigate the Galaxy’s underworld and fight for Jabba the Hutt’s old territory.

The show is rated TV-14, which means that it’s suitable for those aged 14 and under, with the company of an adult.

Season one is now on Disney+.

The Cuphead Show!

PHOTO: Netflix

Based on hit video game Cuphead, the 12-episode series tells the whimsical tale of the impulsive Cuphead (Tru Valentino) and his paranoid brother Mugman (Frank T. Todaro).

In the first episode, they try to ditch their chores and head to the carnival, unaware it’s a front to collect souls. From there on, join them on their misadventures as they navigate the colorful and often dangerous Inkwell Isles and try not to get into trouble with their guardian Elder Kettle.

Expect plenty of nostalgia with this one, which references and pays homage to classic Golden Age cartoons.

Season one is now on Netflix.

Raising Dion Season 2

PHOTO: Netflix

Released in 2019, the first season of Raising Dion revolves around a widowed mom Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son Dion’s (Ja’Siah Young), emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary abilities under wraps.

Season two picks up after Dion’s defeat of villain the Crooked Man. The young superhero is trying to juggle living a normal life while honing his powers when a new student joins his class — and he’s gifted like Dion is. With new friends and foes, Dion and his mom have to once again work to save Atlanta against the dangers that threaten it, with lots of twists and surprises.

Season one is on Netflix and season two aired on Feb 1, 2022.

El Deafo

PHOTO: Apple TV

Going to school and making new friends can be a challenge on its own. Young Cece, who loses her hearing from a bad infection one day, not only has to go through that, but also while having a bulky hearing aid strapped to her chest. However, she gives herself a superhero alter ego, El Deafo and learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary.

This new kid-friendly animated three-part series is based on a book that chronicles the childhood experiences of the author of the same name, Cece Bell. Taking viewers through the world of the hearing impaired, it shows the perspective of titular character Cece as a

Now on Apple TV+.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

PHOTO: Disney Plus

Up for another Paleolithic adventure from the Ice Age franchise?

A spin-off of the beloved franchise, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues with the shenanigans of the possum brothers Crash and Eddie who set out to get away from their sister Ellier and find a place of their own. Along the way, they get trapped in a huge underground cave and are reduced by the adventurous, dinosaur-hunting weasel, Buck Wild.

Together, they have to navigate the Lost World and face its unruly dinosaurs. And of course, you’ll get to see the iconic and familiar Ice Age characters Manny, Sid, and Diego making an appearance too.

The movie is available on Disney+.

Action Pack

PHOTO: Disney Plus

A catchy theme song, superheroes decked in colourful costumes and superpowers. Netflix’s Action Pack has all that and more for little ones who dream of having their own magical abilities.

Geared towards preschoolers, the storyline revolves around a group of young superheroes called the “Action Pack” who attend the Action Academy in the town of Hope Springs. By zipping up their hoodies, they each receive unique powers that don’t just enable them to help others, but get them out of sticky situations with baddies too. Meanwhile, they also learn important lessons.

Season one is now available on Netflix.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.