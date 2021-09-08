Best lobang for entertainment streaming platforms: Disney+, HBO GO, Netflix all have!

If we were to look for a silver lining in the current Covid-19 pandemic, it would be that it happened at a time when technology is so advanced in Singapore.

Can you imagine working from home, self-quarantining, and staying safe at home without the comforts of a 4G network, food and grocery deliveries, and so many entertainment streaming platforms?

And since many of us are such entertainment junkies, we typically subscribe to more than one streaming platform. Luckily for you, we have a couple of awesome lobangs for you to get more bang for your buck.

Lobang 1: Disney+ and HBO Pak at no extra cost

Singaporeans love a good deal, so how about getting one subscription, with Disney+ and HBO Pak (with complimentary access to HBO GO) added in at no extra cost?

StarHub currently has a promo where you'll get the two platforms on the house when you subscribe to either the Entertainment+ or Asian+ pass at only $30 a month. There are programmes for everyone in the family, whether you're the young or the not-so-young.

Here's how it works.

With the Entertainment+ pass, you'll get access to many live TV channels such as Animax, AXN, BabyFirst TV, BBC World News, BBC Lifestyle, Cartoon Network, CBeebies, CNBC, CNN, DreamWorks, Lifetime, National Geographic, Nickelodeon, and WarnerTV, and many more.

Enjoy shows like season six of Supergirl on WarnerTV, travel culinary programme Rick Stein's Cornwall on BBC Lifestyle, Elliott From Earth on Cartoon Network, season two of The Rookie on AXN, The Sister on BBC First, and History's Greatest Mysteries on History.

Catch Loki on Disney+. PHOTO: StarHub

Or, you can choose the Asian+ pass giving access to live TV channels including Asia Travel, CCTV-4, Celestial Movies, CTI TV, GEM, Hub Drama First, Hub E City, Hub VV Drama, KBS World, Oh!K, ONE, Phoenix Chinese Channel, TVBS Asia, tvN, and WakuWaku Japan.

You'll find shows like New Horizon on Hub Drama First, Love Deeply on WakuWaku Japan, Voice 4 on tvN, Youth of May on KBS World, and Wow! Mum on Hub E City.

When you get either one of the above passes, you'll receive access to both Disney+ as well HBO Pak which comes with complimentary HBO GO. That's up to $311 savings in a year if you get the promo!

This lobang is available on StarHub TV+ and for new sign-ups. You even get to enjoy no contractual commitment for the first three months!

A sample comparison table:

StarHub TV+ Entertainment + pass Singtel Family Lifestyle pack Channels ^Provided at no extra cost ^ Disney+

^ HBO Pak with complimentary access to HBO GO Animax

AXN

BabyFirst

BBC Earth

BBC First

BBC Lifestyle

BB World News

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

Rock Entertainment

Boomerang

Cartoon Network

Cbeebies

CGTN

CinemaWorld

CNBC

CNN

Crime + Investigation

Curiosity Stream

DreamWorks

Euronews

History

Hits

Hits Movies

Lifetime

Makeful

MTV Asia

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon

Sky News

Smithsonian Channel

Travelxp

Warner TV

Fox News *Channels that will cease on Oct 1, 2021 * Fox Crime

* FX

* Fox

* Fox Life

* [V] ABC Australia

AFN

Animax

Aniplus

AXN

Bloomberg Television

CGTN

CNBC Asia

CNN

DMax

Fox News

Hits

HLN

Kix

Lifetime

MTV Asia

MTV Live

NHK World

Rock Entertainment

Rock Extreme

Sky News

Times Now

TLC

Trace Sports Stars

tvN

WakuWaku Japan

Warner TV Price per month $30 $23.90 What to watch on Disney+ and HBO Pak

StarHub is the official distributor of Disney+, and with the five content brands on the platform, you won't get enough of the blockbusters, dramas, and even child-friendly shows.

There are movies like Black Widow, Cruella, and Raya and the Last Dragon. There're also Disney+ Original series such as What If…?, Loki, WandaVision, Monsters At Work, and Star Wars The Bad Batch.

Also available are gripping series American Horror Stories, Grey's Anatomy season 17, the newest (and final) season of The Walking Dead, 9-1-1, Station 19, and many more.

Roald Dahl's The Witches is available on HBO GO. PHOTO: StarHub

With the HBO Pak, you can get content from the channels HBO, HBO Signature, HBO Family, HBO Hits, Cinemax, HBO on Demand, and access to the HBO GO app.

There, you can enjoy popular shows such as the new Gossip Girl, Roald Dahl's The Witches, Trinity of Shadows, The White Lotus, The King of Staten Island, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

A fan of horror movies and the Conjuring universe? Watch The Conjuring 3 over and over again on HBO GO!

What's StarHub TV+?

Simply put, it's an all-in-one offering that gives you TV programmes, streaming services, and apps on a single platform.

This means that you can toggle between free-to-air TV channels such as Channel 5 and Channel 8, live channels, video-on-demand channels, as well as streaming apps such as Disney+ and Netflix, all on one seamless platform.

If you or your family like to watch your favourite programmes on a big TV screen, you can cast directly from your devices to your TV sets with Chromecast.

Don't miss the gripping series 9-1-1 on Disney+. PHOTO: StarHub

What's StarHub TV+ Box?

Or, you can rent the plug-and-play StarHub TV+ Box for $5 a month, for a 12-month commitment period. The box runs on the latest Operating Tier version of Android TV 10 and is compatible with any wireless broadband connection.

You'll enjoy a function known as Time-Shift TV, which allows you to watch shows that you've missed on selected live TV channels up to 24 hours later.

Other features on the StarHub TV+ box include the support of Ultra HD content (4K), Chromecast built-in, and access to the Google Play store so you can download your favourite apps and games.

Apart from Disney+, HBO, and Netflix, other streaming platforms and apps that are fully integrated into StarHub TV+ include TVBAnywhere+, Hotstar, BBC Player, iQiyi, and beIN Sports Connect.

Lobang 2: Disney+, HBO Pak, AND Netflix at no extra cost

If you want Netflix thrown into the goodie bag, consider their HomeHub+ 1G pass.

For $72.90 a month, you'll get superfast broadband, Entertainment+ or Asian+ Pass, and Netflix, with Disney+ and HBO Pak (complimentary access to HBO GO) at no extra cost.

This bundle is worth up to $115.86 a month, which means you'll enjoy savings of up to $515 a year!

In a glance

Lobang 1

What you'll get Price per month StarHub TV+ subscription Dozens of live TV channels on Entertainment + pass or Asian+ pass

Disney+ at no extra cost

HBO Pak with complimentary HBO GO at no extra cost $30

Disney+ subscription on its own $11.98 HBO GO subscription on its own $13.98

Lobang 2

What you'll get A la carte price (per month) What you pay (per month) for HomeHub+ 1G TV+ Pass

(Entertainment+/Asian+) $30 TV+ Box $5 1Gbps broadband with Disney+ at no extra cost $45.90 Smart WiFi $5 Netflix standard plan

(2 screens, HD) $15.98 24 months of HBO Pak

(with complimentary access to HBO GO) $13.98 Disney+ Already part of 1Gbps broadband Total cost Up to $115.86 $72.90

That's savings of over $42 a month and up to $515 in a year! Keen to sign up or looking for more information? Click here! This article is brought to you in partnership with StarHub.

