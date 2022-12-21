Best movies and TV shows to binge-watch this holiday season

Still hyped up after that Spotify wrapped? Wishing you had a recap of tv shows and movies instead?

Here's your ultimate list of the best tv shows and movies releases of 2022 — for you to look back on your favourite TV moments, or to binge over the upcoming holiday period. Check out our list below!

TV Series

Wednesday

Genre: Teen coming-of-age, Supernatural

Racking up a total of 752.5 million hours worth of watch time in just two weeks, Tim Burton's Addams Family spin-off, Wednesday is a slam-dunk hit.

The witty mystery follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) through her journey at Nevermore Academy, a school for the supernatural.

Between dealing with teenage drama while surrounded with werewolves, sirens and vampires, the sarcastic protagonist has been bestowed upon an exciting psychic ability.

Follow Wednesday and her new gang in solving the mystery behind the gruesome killings in her town involving her parents 25 years ago. Being an outcast is in this season.

Wednesday is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Bear

Genre: Comedy Drama

Scoring up rave reviews after its release, The Bear, created by Christopher Storer, features stars like Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri.

The dramatic yet comedic story begins when Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, comes home to Chicago after a tragic death of his brother. Now, the James Beard Award-winner has to run his family sandwich shop.

Working alongside a rough-around-the-edges crew and dealing with loss, Carmy has to tackle the pressured industry of hospitality, and come up on top by keeping his business afloat. Will he succeed?

The Bear is available for streaming Disney+.

The Handmaid's Tale (Season 5)

Genre: Tragedy / Drama

After leaving watchers with a major cliff-hanger in season four, The Handmaid's Tale Season five makes a much-awaited return this year.

Spoilers ahead — the attention-grabbing series left off where June Osborne finally gets revenge and kills Commander Fred Waterford.

We see the continuation on the downfall of Gilead as June considers her next move, reunite with her daughter and heal the damaging psychological turmoil of her past. We also see her facing the consequences of her actions.

On the other hand, Serena is left reeling after the death of her husband.

The Handmaid's Tale is available for streaming on HBO GO.

Bridgerton (Season 2)

Genre: Romance / Drama

Maintaining its grip on every romance-lover's heart, Bridgerton Season 2 saw 193 million hours in views over its premiere weekend.

This season focuses on the fluttering love story, featuring our favourite plotline of enemies-to-lovers, between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Eloise uncovers the truth behind Lady Whistledown, London's sharp-tongued gossip newsletter.

With something for everyone, expect yearning stares, heavy heart-hitting dialogues, risque escapades, and chic old-glamour fashion.

Bridgerton is available for streaming on Netflix.

Uncoupled

Genre: Romance

After his long-time partner of 17 years walks out on him, New York City real estate agent Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris), finds his life turned upside down.

The story depicts Michael navigating the gay dating scene in his late 40s as a newly single. Though a bit dry in the beginning the show gains momentum halfway through the series as Michael must now catch up to speed on the thrills of modern dating.

Uncoupled is available for streaming on Netflix.

Movies

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Easily one of the best silver screen picks of the year, Everything Everywhere All At Once has snagged Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh a nomination for the Golden Globes Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.

The narrative re-awakens the sci-fi concept of the multiverse, where a Chinese immigrant gets unwillingly entangled in a thrilling adventure.

She must connect different versions of herself in parallel universes to stop someone who intends to harm the multiverse.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is available for streaming on HBO GO.

Bullet Train

Genre: Action & Adventure

Based on the novel by author Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train stars actor Brad Pitt as Ladybug, an unlucky American assassin determined to improving his reputation after one too many unsuccessful gigs.

Fate, however, has different plans.

Set on a a Japanese bullet train bound for Koto, Ladybug comes to find that he is surrounded by other on-board assassins all with mysteriously linked yet separate and conflicting objectives — all whilst riding the world's fastest train.

Bullet Train is available for streaming on Netflix.

Turning Red

Genre: Animation / Kids & Family

A heartwarming coming of age story, Turning Red tells of dorky thirteen-year-old girl, Mei Lee, who finds herself caught between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence.

As if an overbearing mother, a changing body and school wasn't enough, a new problem arises — whenever Mei Lee gets too overly excited she transforms into a giant red panda.

Another chart-topping curation by Disney and Pixar, this is one is not to be missed.

Turning Red is available for streaming on Disney+.

Elvis

Genre: Biography

Catch a glimpse of the king of rock and roll in this work by Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. Featuring big names like Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, the biographical film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley.

Catch Austin Butler's magnificent performance as he brings us through the star's Mississippi upbringing to his meteoric fame, as well as his tragic and premature death in 1977.

The film sheds a light on Elvis' complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, the evolving cultural landscape in America, and the most influential person in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley.

Elvis is available for streaming on HBO GO.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Genre: Animation / Kids & Family

In this adorable curation by Dean Fleischer-Camp, we take a peek into the life of Marcel, a one-inch-tall shell.

Marcel and his grandmother, Connie are the only remaining residents of their town after their neighbour's sudden, mysterious disappearance. Just when things start to look gloomy, Marcel is discovered by a guest when rampaging through the clutter in his Airbnb.

After a short online film post by the guest, Marcel wins the hearts of millions of passionate fans and a new hope is ignited of reuniting to his long-lost family.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is available for streaming on Apple TV.

This article was first published in City Nomads.