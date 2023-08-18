'The best partner to collaborate with': Tony Leung and Andy Lau share screen again 20 years after Infernal Affairs

An action crime thriller, the collapse of a multi-billion-dollar company, and two Hong Kong cinema legends - that's what upcoming movie The Goldfinger promises us.

It reunites Andy Lau and Tony Leung 20 years after Infernal Affairs III (2003). Where Tony acted as a police officer and Andy a triad member back then, director Felix Chong has brought them together again, and the roles are reversed this time.

Set in the 1980s, The Goldfinger presents Andy, 61, as an anti-corruption officer investigating the downfall of a company after a stock market crash, leading him to its founder, played by Tony, also 61.

The cast, director and producer held a press conference yesterday (Aug 17), where it was revealed that Andy immediately thought of Tony after reading the script.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwC9Y3Kpwav/[/embed]

"After I finished reading the script, I asked director Felix, 'Who is my co-star? Could it be Tony Leung?' He nodded, and the movie was made!" he said.

Tony also had praises to sing of Andy: "Actually, when I read any script, my first choice [in co-stars] is Andy, it's fate. We were good partners at TVB, and he is the best partner to collaborate with.

"It just happens to be the case that we only collaborate once every 20 years, but it's been extremely enjoyable each time."

Before the Infernal Affairs film series, Tony and Andy starred in the iconic TVB drama The Duke of Mount Deer in 1984.

"When we filmed The Duke of Mount Deer, we had just entered showbiz," Tony said. "Everyone worked hard and had a lot of work every day, so we hardly hung out privately."

He added, however, that his relationship with Andy started at that time and that they are "still good friends today".

"Looking at The Goldfinger, after nearly 40 years, Tony and I are still the way we used to be in the beginning, there isn't much change," Andy added.

He said their roles in The Goldfinger are similar to those in The Duke of Mount Deer as well, where they are both enemies and friends.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lH3ZVehb5Mc&ab_channel=GSCinemas[/embed]

The Goldfinger releases here Dec 30 and also stars Charlene Choi, Simon Yam and Alex Fong.

ALSO READ: 'Outrageously fake': Chinese star Cheng Xiao refutes rumours of illegitimate child with Tony Leung

drimac@asiaone.com