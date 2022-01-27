Best shows to watch on Netflix for Lunar New Year 2022

The Year of the Tiger is just around the corner, and Lunar New Year specials are an irreplaceable part of the festivities.

The holiday brings to mind many shows that people watch over reunion dinners or when house visiting. Netflix has curated a list of shows this Lunar New Year that subscribers can tune in to for the festive season.

There are both classics and recent shows spanning across multiple genres, so there is bound to be something for everyone.

This is a 2008 film starring Donnie Yen as the titular Wing Chun grandmaster, Ip Man. It is a modern-day classic Hong Kong action film known for its stellar fight choreography.

The entire quadrilogy boasts some of the best fights ever in martial arts film history. The story of this first film revolves around Ip Man, a martial artist with pacifist tendencies, being forced to fight against an occupying Japanese general.

New Police Story stars Jackie Chan, featuring his signature dangerous stunts and creative action setpieces. Chan has many great films under his belt, and this is one of the timeless ones that's always fun to watch.

Films about gambling are staples during the Lunar New Year. There is nothing like feeling the adrenaline and excitement of a high-stakes game without actually risking anything.

God of Gamblers II stars Andy Lau, Stephen Chow, Ng Man-tat, and Sharla Cheung in intricate action sequences with generous comedic moments.

Wish Dragon was released in 2021, where the protagonist, Din, finds a dragon in a teapot that can grant wishes.

This is a twist on Aladdin, dealing with relevant and timeless themes of identity, belonging, greed, and kindness. This is one animated movie for the whole family.

This is a film that boasts impressive special effects while not being afraid to touch on the darker side of the short stories by Rudyard Kipling.

The story portrays both the brutality and compassion within the denizens of the jungle, and through that, holds a mirror up to society, asking larger questions about life should the viewers choose to dig deeper into it.

Who says growing up and saving the world can't be fun? The Kungfu Panda trilogy has Po, the protagonist, coming to terms with his destiny and his identity while showing viewers that it's okay to be kind of lazy and gluttonous.

These are films that will put a smile on your face!

Mahjong is, undoubtedly, a game that's as much about socialising as it is about winning. In this comedy, characters that are vastly different gather at the same table as they clash both within the game of mahjong and in dialogue.

Released all the way back in 1992, this film charts the rise of Benny, played by Andy Lau, from a young graduate to a casino tycoon in Macau.

This is a story that explores the cutthroat nature of the seedier side of the world, and how unforgiving it can be to even stumble a tiny bit in that environment.

When it rains, it pours. In Fat Choi Spirit, Andy, played by Andy Lau, is stricken by a streak of bad luck, romantic problems, family issues, and plagued by gang troubles.

Through a series of comedic undertakings, Andy finds the rainbow at the end of the storm as he overcomes every challenge in his way.

Love is a perennial theme. Nothing tugs at the heartstrings more than a film about a downtrodden pair finding ways to make their relationship work in a world that seems almost apathetic.

This is a film for those who are in the mood for something romantic.

Following the crown prince's death, his twin sister Lee Hwi, played by Park Eun-bin, has to crossdress and assume the throne while keeping her true identity a secret.

The emotional stake is ramped up when she falls for a teacher, Jung Ji-woon, played by Rowoon. The dramatic nature of a forbidden romance is one that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

Campus romances can change a person forever. In this Korean series, two ex-lovers reunite five years after high school, and sparks fly again as their opposing personalities clash.

However, opposites attract, and they find themselves drawn to each other.

This is a docuseries that captures a slice of what happens at night in six Asian cities. Food, art, clubs, and subcultures are shown, and viewers get to learn what sets them apart from the others.

This is an ode to the night owls of the world.

This Japanese thriller series follows a journalist's David versus Goliath battle against a corrupt government.

In trying to uncover the truth, Anna Matsuda, played by Ryoko Yonekura, becomes embroiled in a struggle against powerful enemies who are hellbent on stopping her at all cost.

All of Us Are Dead is an upcoming Korean series that pits high school students against a zombie outbreak. The fight for survival against seemingly insurmountable odds is always a thrilling watch, and it looks like this series is going to give viewers more zombie apocalypse goodness.

The series will premiere on Jan 28 on Netflix, right in time for Lunar New Year.

This is but a small sampling of all the shows that Netflix has to offer. For those who can’t get enough, browse through the Netflix Lunar New Year collection and binge to your heart’s delight.

