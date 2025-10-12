Bette Midler leads tributes to 'extraordinary' Diane Keaton following her death

Bette Midler has led tributes to the "extraordinary" Diane Keaton following her death.

The passing of the Oscar-winning actress at the age of 79 was announced by her family on Saturday (Oct 11) and Bette - her co-star in the 1996 comedy flick The First Wives Club - is among those from the film industry who have paid tribute to the Hollywood icon.

Bette wrote on Instagram: "The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was... oh, la, lala!"

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played Keaton's daughter in the Father of the Bride comedy films, described working with the Annie Hall star as one of the highlights of her life".

The 54-year-old star wrote on the social media platform: "Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter."

Mary Steenburgen, who starred with Diane in both the 2018 film Book Club and its 2023 sequel Book Club: The Next Chapter, described her as "magic".

In a statement shared with Deadline, she said: "Diane was magic. There was no one, nor will there ever be, anyone like her. I loved her and felt blessed to be her friend. My love to her family. What a wonder she was!"

Director Paul Feig reflected on the pride he felt in calling Diane a "friend".

The Bridesmaids filmmaker posted on X: "I was so honoured to call Diane Keaton a friend. She was an amazingly kind and creative person who also just happened to be a Hollywood legend. She has been taken from us far too soon. We will miss you, Diane."

Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans posted a selfie of himself with The Godfather actress and remembered her as "such a brilliant actor".

He wrote: "What a sad day. Rest in peace #dianekeaton. Such a brilliant actor, a kind heart and full of graciousness with a shining independent spirit."