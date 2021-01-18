Betty White turns 99, says secret to long life is a sense of humour

Betty White says the secret to a long life is a "sense of humour".

The Hollywood actress marked her 99th birthday on Sunday (Jan 17) and insists being positive and seeing the funny things in life has kept her going for so long.

She said: "I don't like the other side. The positive side is a lot more fun. A sense of humour [keeps me going]. Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others - I wouldn't - but you can't lie to yourself.

"Again, having a sense of humour. Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time."

And Betty feels very "blessed" to have good health.

She added to People magazine: "I am blessed with good health so turning 99 is no different than turning 98... [I can't wait] to be back visiting with close friends and bringing food to my animal friends."

Back in 2018, Betty received a standing ovation at the Primetime Emmy Awards, where she spoke about being dubbed the "First Lady of television" as she made a special statement.

She said: "Somebody said something the other day about first lady of television, and I took it as a big compliment. And then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later, and she said, 'First lady, she's that old. She was the first one way back.'

"Little did I dream then, that I would be here and it's incredible that I'm still in this business and that you are still putting up with me. I am thanking you. It's incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home."

