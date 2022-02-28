Beyblade live-action movie in the works with Jerry Bruckheimer

Let it rip! Beyblade is getting the live-action treatment after years of being a popular animated series, based on the toys made by Japanese firm Takara. The series' core concept involves taking the idea of spinning tops and giving them much cooler designs along with a battle tournament circuit.

Jerry Bruckheimer of Lucifer and CSI fame will be producing the Beyblade live-action for Paramount. The film will be written by Neil Widener and Gavin James.

Plot details are being kept under wraps at this time but it's likely that Paramount would turn it into a film franchise as they did with Transformers. That said, Bruckheimer is the perfect fit to bring the popular Japanese toy to life having worked on popular film franchises like Top Gun, Bad Boys and Pirates of the Caribbean amongst many others.

Beyblade was first released over 20 years ago in 1999 and has been licensed by different toy companies over the years including Hasbro. The spinning top toys would fight in a battle arena setting similar to Pokemon — which also happened to be the brand's biggest competitor at the time. Ever since these toys battled their way onto the scene, they have been the centre of countless mangas, TV shows, video games, and comic books.

