Beyonce accused of copying Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama's robot designs for her Renaissance tour

Beyonce has been accused of copying Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama's robot designs for her Renaissance tour.

The designer has insisted he would have happily worked with the Break My Soul hitmaker on her futuristic accessory that he has compared to his work for The Weeknd's shows, which featured a giant version of one of his femme robot dolls.

Alongside Beyonce's robot headpiece and his designs on Instagram, he wrote: "Yo @beyonce… You should have asked me 'officially' so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd."

The comments section is filled with mixed opinions, with many claiming both artists have been inspired by Fritz Lang's 1927 film Metropolis.

Beyonce is yet to comment on Sorayama's accusation.

Meanwhile, Tina Knowles recently called out the "stupid, ignorant, hating racist statements" after her daughter Beyonce was accused of lightening her skin.

The mother of the 42-year-old Grammy winner was left furious that a video was made suggesting her daughter tried to make herself look white at the premiere of her Renaissance movie, insisting those who make the remarks are just jealous.

She began a lengthy response alongside the video on Instagram: "Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white.

"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin. How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. . ALIEN Superstar duh!"

Tina, 69, also hit out at the comments about the Cuff It hitmaker having platinum hair and said black women have been rocking the style for years.

She said: "What's really most disappointing is that the some black people, yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days.

"I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white? (sic)"

Beyonce's mom says every time her daughter has success there are always "haters" trying to pull her down with their "racism, "sexism", and "double standards".

