Beyonce and Jay-Z arrived late to the Golden Globes and brought their own drinks

Beyonce and Jay-Z arrived late to the Golden Globes - and snuck in their own drinks.

The power couple were spotted waiting at the back of the event whilst Kate McKinnon presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television, before being escorted to their seats.

A security guard was pictured near them carrying two bottles of Ace Of Spades champagne behind his back, which was later spotted on their table along with the Moet & Chandon, who were sponsoring the event.

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

Beyonce - who was nominated for the Best Original Song category Golden Globe - and Jay-Z were sat with Ellen and her wife Portia Di Rossi at the event, whilst they also chatted with Sacha Baron Cohen and Jennifer Lopez.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z previously opened up about his relationship with Beyonce, admitting he had to "fight" for his marriage after his infidelity.

Speaking back in 2018, he said: "You can love someone but if you haven't experienced love, and you don't understand it and you don't have the tools to move forward, then you're going to have complications and you can either address it or you can pretend until until it blows up at some point.

"For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women... We were never a celebrity couple, we were a couple that happened to be celebrities.

"We are real people. It's my soul mate, it's the person I love ... The best place in the hurricane is in the middle of it. The best place is right in the middle of the pain.

"And that's where we were sitting. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another's craft. I think she's amazing."