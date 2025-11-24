Beyonce and Jay Z join Lewis Hamilton at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Beyonce hit the track with Formula One Lewis Hamilton for a 200mph (322km/h) hot lap at the 2025 Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday (Nov 22).

Sporting a custom racing suit, the Crazy in Love hitmaker and her rap mogul husband Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together in Sin City during the qualifying session.

The music power couple were spotted in the paddock ahead of one of the final races of the F1 season, joining the star-studded crowd gathered for the high-profile event on the Las Vegas Strip.

Before the race kicked off, Beyonce strapped into a Ferrari 296 for a Pirelli Hot Lap experience-riding passenger with Scuderia Ferrari's Hamilton. The high-speed lap around the circuit offered a taste of Formula 1's intensity, with Beyonce later sharing a clip of the ride on Instagram, captioned: "Give it to Mama!"

Beyonce and Hamilton have crossed paths numerous times over the years at celebrity bashes and the former Destiny's Child star previously attended the 2009 Singapore Grand Prix.

The Vegas Grand Prix attracts huge names to the Strip each year, with guests this weekend including Travis Scott, Jake and Logan Paul, and Cynthia Erivo.

