Beyoncé and Jay-Z's East Hampton estate damaged after man drives through property's security gates

Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z's East Hampton estate was damaged after a 63-year-old man allegedly drove through the property's security gates.

Police are saying there is currently no indication the incident specifically targeted the music superstars.

Officers told Page Six the driver appeared to be "confused" and made no threats or references to the couple before he was taken into custody.

Beyonce, 44, and Jay-Z, 56, own the seven-bedroom waterfront property in East Hampton, which they purchased in 2017.

The incident comes as the couple continue to attract huge attention following Jay-Z's recent three-night residency at New York's Yankee Stadium, where large crowds caused lengthy delays after fans breached security barriers before the final show.

The concert series featured appearances from Beyonce, their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Eminem and Teyana Taylor.

Beyonce has also remained in the spotlight through her Cowboy Carterera, following the success of the Grammy Award-winning album and its accompanying tour, while continuing to be recognised for landmark projects including Renaissance, Lemonade and Dangerously in Love.

According to Page Six, Detective/Sergeant Jennifer Dunn said about the house crash suspect: "He has no criminal history and he seemed confused at the scene and after the arrest. He did not make any threats or mention names of the residents. It could just be chance he picked that house if he was having a medical issue."

According to a police report obtained by the publication, the Bronx man was allegedly "driving at a high rate of speed up the driveway" before failing "to stop at the closed mechanical driveway gates", causing what officers described as "significant damage".

Police said the driver was arrested before being taken to Stony Brook Hospital complaining of pain.

Authorities impounded the vehicle involved and completed criminal trespass and criminal mischief affidavits while the investigation continues.

Detective/Sergeant Dunn also told Page Six the man had stopped at another property in the area before arriving at the estate.

She said the homeowner reported the man had asked for a woman by name before leaving when told she did not live there, adding that the resident also believed "he seemed confused".

Providing an update on the investigation, Dunn said: "No weapons found, no notes found, no direct threats made and no direct mention of residents of the house so we are not sure he even knew who lived in that house at this point."

Page Six reported The East Hampton Star first disclosed details of the incident.

The property at the centre of the incident, purchased by the couple for a reported US$26 million (S$33 million), has served as one of several homes owned by Beyonce and Jay-Z, who have frequently divided their time between New York, California and other residences while balancing music careers, business interests and family life with their three children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, both nine.

Police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, although authorities currently believe there is no evidence that the man deliberately targeted the homeowners.

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