Beyonce announces TV special Making The Gift

US singer/songwriter Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's 'The Lion King' at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood.
PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Beyonce has announced a TV special giving fans an inside look at the making of her The Lion King: The Gift album.

The 38-year-old superstar - who voiced Nala in this year's The Lion King remake - released the LP inspired by the Disney movie, which features collaborations with the likes of husband Jay-Z, their seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell and more, in July, and now the documentary Making The Gift will air on ABC today (Sept 16) and reveal "Beyonce's creative process".

The Destiny's Child star documented her headline performance at Coachella in the Netflix film Homecoming last year.

Speaking about the The Lion King: The Gift, which she also produced, Beyonce said she wanted to make sure it was "produced by the best African producers" and said that "authenticity and heart were important" to her.

The Spirit singer said previously: "This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling.

"I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film.

"It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn't one sound.

"It is influenced by everything from R&B, hip-hop and Afro Beat.

"I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline.

"Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation.

"It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me."

The Halo hitmaker also featured on Disney's original soundtrack in the remake of the Disney classic, a version of Sir Elton John's Can You Feel the Love Tonight, alongside Donald Glover, who voices Nala's love interest Simba in the film.

