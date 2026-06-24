Beyonce explains why Jay Z ditched dreadlocks after 8 years

Beyonce has explained why Jay Z ditched his dreadlocks after eight years.

The pop superstar has shared a video on YouTube in which she details her rapper husband's style transformation as he swapped his longtime hairstyle for a new afro, which he debuted on stage at a festival show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in May with the singer revealing Jay wanted to honour his father by embracing the same style he used to wear.

Beyonce said: "Everyone wants to know the details of Jay's hair transformation. Jay told me a few months ago that he was planning on combing out his locks for his Philly show with The Roots.

"He wanted to do this in honour of his father. His name was Adnis Reeves. And his favourite sports team was from Philly. His dad used to rock a 'fro [an afro] so he wanted to rock a 'fro in his honour.

"I wasn't all the way convinced that he would be able to comb out his locks considering he had such think lock wicks and his hair had been locking for over eight years."

The Halo hitmaker explained Jay originally grew his hair long because he wanted to give the couple's eldest daughter Blue, 14, more confidence about her own locks.

She said: "I always thought it was beautiful that the real reason Jay grew out his hair was to show Blue that her hair was like his hair. Let me rewind and tell you some backstory.

"Our daughter was about five and she wasn't feeling very confident about her hair at the time. When she told her father that, it inspired Jay to grow out his hair.

"We really wanted her to love and embrace every inch of her gorgeous curls ... The five-year-old Blue had no idea that her father's hair had texture like hers."

Beyonce went on to reveal Jay had to spend six days having his dreadlocks combed out and she praised him for his "patience" and for taking such good care of his hair over the years using her brand Cecred.

She said: "Jay took better care of his hair than any person I know. He gets his hair washed religiously. And honestly he's been one of Cecred's most loyal customers ...

"I believe Jay's commitment to consistency was key in nurturing and maintaining the health of his hair using so many Cecred products for so many years and it was in immaculate condition ... Eight years of locs .. I was pretty obsessed with Jay's locs and honestly I didn't really want him to cut them ...

Hair grows, people grow so the transformation can be emotional. "

The video featured footage of Jay sitting in a chair while several people worked to untangle his locks, with the rapper saying: "It's day five of getting my hair combed out. It's not for the faint of heart."

The process worked and Jay was able to debut his afro at the gig in Philadelphia as planned.

Beyonce said: "The key ingredients are patience and love ... It wasn't just one person who removed his locs, it was a family affair ... I really admire Jay's patience ... After six days of removing his locs.

"And on show day, his fro was beautiful, from start to finish. He is forever The Blueprint."

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