Beyonce wants 'normal people' for music video

Beyonce is filming her new music video in London, and wants "normal people to step forward and tell their stories".

The 38-year-old singer will shoot her music video for new single, Brown Skin Girl, at several locations in Catford and Thamesmead, with MailOnline reporting that members of her team were spotted near the local prison, HM Prison Thameside, on Thursday (Oct 31).

Beyonce is keen to have "normal people" featured in the video, and put out a casting call asking for "black and brown people of different cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders and ages", who have backgrounds in London.

A source told MailOnline: "Beyonce wanted this video to truly represent the essence of the song. She may refer to Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong'o in the track but she was keen to have normal people step forward and tell their stories.

"Her casting team called for all different family structures to apply including 'blended, single parent, queer and adopted'."