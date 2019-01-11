Beyonce wants 'normal people' for music video

PHOTO: Instagram/beyonce
Bang

Beyonce is filming her new music video in London, and wants "normal people to step forward and tell their stories".

The 38-year-old singer will shoot her music video for new single, Brown Skin Girl, at several locations in Catford and Thamesmead, with MailOnline reporting that members of her team were spotted near the local prison, HM Prison Thameside, on Thursday (Oct 31).

Beyonce is keen to have "normal people" featured in the video, and put out a casting call asking for "black and brown people of different cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders and ages", who have backgrounds in London.

A source told MailOnline: "Beyonce wanted this video to truly represent the essence of the song. She may refer to Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong'o in the track but she was keen to have normal people step forward and tell their stories.

"Her casting team called for all different family structures to apply including 'blended, single parent, queer and adopted'."

The superstar will also be using "trained actors and dancers" for the video, but wants to put a "main focus" on the regular people, whom she hopes will all showcase varying body shapes.

Beyonce herself will not be filming in London, as the source says she'll only be appearing in the parts of the video that are shot in America.

The insider added: "Trained actors and dancers were also wanted but the main focus is on showcasing a variety of body shapes and ages, from as young as six months to the elderly.

"Shooting started today in London but as yet Beyonce is only going to star in the side of the film recorded in America."

Brown Skin Girl features Saint Jhn and Wizkid, and also marks the second time Beyonce has collaborated with her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who sings on the track.

The song was featured on The Lion King: The Gift, which Beyonce - who has Blue Ivy, as well as two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her husband Jay-Z - released following her starring role as Nala in the photorealistic animated remake of The Lion King.

