Beyonce's children might not go into entertainment business

Beyonce's children might not go into the entertainment business.

The 43-year-old superstar has daughter Blue Ivy, 12, — who will make her film debut in Mufasa: The Lion King — as well as seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her husband Jay-Z but now her mother Tina Knowles, 70, has insisted that it is too soon to tell whether any of them will actually follow in their mother's footsteps.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "No. You know, We'll see, they're very young. We don't know what direction they're gonna go in. They might be the president! Blue Ivy is very smart, and very artistic, so we don't know where she's going. She's only 12 so we've got time.

"As mothers, I see a lot of me in them and it's really interesting because the things I'd say to them, my mother said to me. And now I hear [Beyonce] saying that in a different, cooler way, but it's still the same."

Tina — who is also mother to singer Solange, 38, with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles — also explained that she just did everything possible to support Beyonce and her sister in achieving their dreams and that being a mother has been the "biggest joy" of her whole life.

She said: "I did the best I could, I decided that they were a priority, and I would try to support every dream that they had above anything else.

"When I became a mother, that has truly been the biggest joy of my life. So it's easy.

"There is so much that goes into it, but I was very blessed that all three of my girls are wonderful human beings to begin with, so that makes all the difference in the world."

