Beyonce's dad reveals his battle with breast cancer

Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's The Lion King in July 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

LOS ANGELES - Mathew Knowles, the father of pop diva Beyonce, has revealed his battle with breast cancer and urged other men to get tested for the disease.

The 67-year-old music executive discussed his illness in an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Oct 2), saying he was diagnosed earlier this summer after he and his wife noticed recurring dots of blood on his shirts and on their bedsheets.

"Of all the things I could get, why would I get this?" he said, describing his initial reaction. "From a man's perspective, I'm thinking, why me?"

Knowles said he underwent surgery the last week of July and was now "doing really good."

"I'm hoping by me coming here today, speaking out, letting folks know that you can survive this but it has to be early detection, and I can't overemphasise the word early," he told Good Morning America host Michael Strahan.

Knowles added that his battle with cancer has changed his outlook on life and that his type of cancer means he is also at high risk of getting melanoma as well as prostate and pancreatic cancer.

"This is genetics," said Knowles, who managed Beyonce from the late 1990s until they amicably cut business ties in 2011.

"It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test," he said.

Knowles said it was essential that men, especially black men, who are more at risk of getting breast cancer, be more aware and get tested.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year about 245,000 women and about 2,200 men are diagnosed with breast cancer.

About 41,000 women and 460 men in the US die each year from breast cancer.

October is breast cancer awareness month.

More about
Beyonce cancer

TRENDING

Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to &#039;burn Chinese shops&#039;
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to 'burn Chinese shops'
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

LIFESTYLE

1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Nono: How can I not contact Jacky Wu & Kang Kang?
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian man rapes stepdaughter, wife turns a blind eye to crime

SERVICES