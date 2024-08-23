Beyonce's representative denies she will perform at Democratic convention, report says

A representative for Beyonce has denied reports she will perform on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday (Aug 22), the Hollywood Reporter reported.

There was no official confirmation or denial after the entertainment website TMZ and The Hill reported the singer would perform to cap off the night, when Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepts the Democratic Party nomination.

"Beyonce was never scheduled to be there," a representative for the singer told The Hollywood Reporter. "The report of a performance is untrue."

Harris' campaign has declined to comment on any special guests.

Harris has adopted Beyonce's "Freedom" as her campaign rally song, and took the stage in Chicago on Monday to the tune, increasing speculation that Beyonce would perform.

Beyonce has reportedly given Harris permission to use the song. She has previously backed Democrats, including US President Joe Biden in the last election.

In a post ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Beyonce posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a Biden-Harris face mask and encouraged her millions of followers to vote. "Come thru, Texas! #VOTE," she wrote.

Country band The Chicks performed the national anthem at the convention. The Chicks performed with Beyonce at the 2016 Country Music Awards.

Earlier this year, Beyonce released Cowboy Carter, an album with a heavy country influence, that critics said had political undertones, speaking to the broader struggles of Black Americans and the fight for recognising Black history.

Harris attended one of the megastar's Washington, DC, stops last year for her popular Renaissance tour.

Harris praised Beyonce earlier this year on X, writing: "Thank you for reminding us to never feel confined to other people's perspective of what our lane is. You have redefined a genre and reclaimed country music's Black roots. Your music continues to inspire us all."

