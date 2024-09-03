BigBang reunited: G-Dragon performs for first time in 7 years at Taeyang's concert

The King of K-pop is back.

G-Dragon, the iconic rapper and leader of boy band BigBang, performed live for the first time in seven years on Sept 1. He was a surprise guest at the solo concert of bandmate Taeyang.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, sent the crowd into a frenzy when he showed up on the second night of Taeyang's two shows at the Olympic Hall in Seoul.

Wearing a cap and dressed in a black cardigan, striped top and green cargo ski pants, he went onstage after band members Taeyang, 36, and Daesung, 35, performed BigBang's hit Bang Bang Bang (2015).

Together, the trio sang BigBang's We Like 2 Party (2015). After that, G-Dragon performed Good Boy with Taeyang, a song the duo released in 2014.

G-Dragon's appearance caught many by surprise. While Daesung was a special guest at the Aug 31 concert, performing Bang Bang Bang and We Like 2 Party with Taeyang, G-Dragon did not appear.

The trio's performance also marked the first reunion of the remaining BigBang members onstage since 2017. Former member Top confirmed his departure in 2023 to focus on solo pursuits, while Seungri left in 2019 after a major scandal involving prostitution, gambling and embezzlement.

BigBang released Still Life in 2022, but did not promote or perform it live or on television programmes.

G-Dragon is often hailed as the King of K-pop. He is credited for paving the way for K-pop idols to self-produce as singer-songwriters. At one time, he was the highest-earning K-pop artiste in royalties for his lyrics and song compositions.

Despite his popularity, G-Dragon has not performed onstage since December 2017 when BigBang held their pre-enlistment farewell concert in Seoul. Since his discharge from the military in October 2019, he has kept a low profile musically.

This is in contrast to band members Daesung and Taeyang, who have mounted comebacks after their discharge from the military. Daesung is also a prolific content creator who has his own YouTube talk show.

G-Dragon seemed satisfied with his stage comeback. Netizens noted that a compilation clip of the BigBang members' performance at the concert posted on Instagram by Vogue Taiwan received a like from G-Dragon himself.

Even celebrities were stunned by G-Dragon and BigBang's long-awaited reunion.

BSS, a sub-unit of the K-pop boy band Seventeen formed by members DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, who performed as guests on the second day of Taeyang's concert, were spotted on camera rocking out to the performances of Good Boy and We Like 2 Party.

