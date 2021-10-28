Bill Murray confirms secret role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Bill Murray is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Murray, known for his roles in Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters, has confirmed that he will be joining Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"You know, recently I made a Marvel movie," confirmed the 71-year-old actor and comedian in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "I probably won't tell you, but never mind."

Murray later continued to share how a director wooed him to join a Marvel movie.

"In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director — and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director."

"And with the cheerleader story Bring It On — Girls United he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise," shared the actor.

Although Murray made sure to not drop any names, the director of Bring It On — Girls United is none other than Peyton Reed who is directing the next Ant-Man movie.

"Let's put it this way: The director is a good guy, and now I've at least tried out what it's like to shoot a Marvel movie," the comedy legend continued.

"But I don't think I need that experience a second time. And to come back to your previous question: I have mostly had a pretty good knack for avoiding the nasties of this industry. Fortunately, most good artists are also good people. At least that's how I experience it with my friends."

Murray joins newcomers Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Majors plays Kang the Conqueror after making his debut in the Disney+ series Loki and Newton plays Cassie Lang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases on July 28, 2023 and sees the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lily as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.