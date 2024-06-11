Billie Eilish on being 'ghosted' and losing friends due to fame

Billie Eilish was "ghosted" by a boy.

The Lunch singer, 22, has revealed the individual she was getting to know cut all communication with her, and it turned out, he was dating someone else.

Appearing on the BBC podcast Miss Me?, she told hosts Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver: "It was literally unbelievable. To this day, [he] never texted me again.

"I was like, did you die? Did you literally die?'"

She continued: "It was somebody that I'd also known for years and had a plan, the day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3pm — never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn't believe it."

It turned out, he was lying to her.

On finding out he was with someone else, she added: "And I was like 'oh'. But I didn't know people still did that. I genuinely didn't know people did that."

In the same chat, the Grammy winner revealed she has lost a lot of friends since she became famous.

She said: "Well I lost all of my friends when I got famous.

"I suddenly was famous, and I couldn't relate to anybody. It was tough. It was really hard."

Luckily, she is still close with her best friend, Zoe, and her staff members that are friends.

She added: "And then it was my 20th birthday and I remember looking around the room and it was only people that I employed. And all are 15 years or more older than me."

However, one of her employees quit and never spoke to her again.

She recalled: "And it was the worst thing that happened to me. And that made me realise like 'oh wait, this is a job.'

"If they left me, they would never see me again."

As a result, Billie is "very freaked out by loss and I have a lot of abandonment problems."

ALSO READ: Celine Dion planning to perform for one last time in TV special