Billie Eilish, Billy Porter help kick off rain-hit Oscar red carpet

LOS ANGELES - Heavy rain marred the start of the Oscars on Sunday, sending workers scurrying to hold off leaks on the red carpet as Hollywood's biggest night got underway.

Chilly weather and dark clouds over Hollywood brought a downpour just before A-list stars began arriving at the Dolby Theatre. Despite workers using long sticks to push away rain pooling off the plastic covering the red carpet, some rain dripped in, making the going squishy.

However the parade of celebrities went ahead, with Billy Porter, who was co-hosting the red carpet pre-show, sporting a gold feathered sleeveless top, flowing orange skirt and platform shoes.

Five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish, due to perform on Sunday, sported a white wool Chanel coat, baggy pants and sneakers topped off with long black-painted nails and her trademark green hair.

Billy Porter poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020.

PHOTO: Reuters

Director Spike Lee saluted Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash late last month, by wearing the gold number 24 embroidered on the back and front of his purple tuxedo.

The cast of best picture nominee Parasite arrived en masse on a night that could see the South Korean movie make history as the first in a foreign language to win the best picture Oscar.

"Regardless of the outcome, we are just so happy for these nominations," director Bong Joon Ho told reporters of the social satire's six nods.

The cast of Parasite pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020.

PHOTO: Reuters

The coveted best picture prize, to be announced at the end of the three-hour show, is thought to be a three-way race between Parasite, British director Sam Mendes' immersive World War One movie 1917 from Universal Pictures CMSCA.O, and Quentin Tarantino's love letter to show business, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, from Sony Pictures (6758.T).

"The smart bet is definitely 1917, but I do not rule out the possibility of something else winning, whether that be Parasite or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, or Jojo Rabbit," Scott Feinberg, awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, said ahead of the show.

Dark comic book movie Joker from Warner Bros (T.N), which has a leading 11 nominations, Netflix (NFLX.O) divorce drama Marriage Story and the streaming service's mob epic The Irishman, race-car drama Ford v Ferrari from 20th Century Studios (DIS.N), and novel adaptation Little Women from Sony Pictures, round out the competition for the top prize.