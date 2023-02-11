Billie Eilish granted restraining order against man who tried to break into home

Billie Eilish has been granted a restraining order against a man who allegedly tried to break into her family home.

The pop star was previously given a temporary retraining order to keep Christopher Anderson away from her and her relatives after he allegedly attempted to gain access to her parents' house in Los Angeles in January -and now she has appeared in court to ask for the order to be made more permanent.

According to TMZ.com, the singer appeared via video link for a hearing on Thursday (Feb 9) and the judge granted a five-year order of protection which covers Billie as well as her parents - Patrick and Maggie - and brother, Finneas.

The order means 39-year-old Anderson must stay 100 yards away from the Bad Guy singer and her family while he's also banned from contacting her on social media or going near her home, work place or vehicle.

In documents previously filed as part of the case, Billie claimed incidents involving Anderson caused her to suffer "substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress".

He's alleged to have turned up at the family home several times since December and Billie insisted she no longer felt safe visiting her parents at the property where she and her brother grew up.

Anderson is said to have been declaring his love for the singer and hoping to meet her.

During the incident on January 5, police attended the scene and detained a man after receiving reports suggesting a masked intruder had attempted to scale a fence and gain access.

