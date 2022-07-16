From Billie Eilish to Jay Chou, these are the upcoming concerts in Singapore to look forward to

As Singapore continues to reopen, live music concerts are among the events starting to come back and we couldn’t be more thrilled!

From famous acts like Billie Eilish to Jay Chou, there’s a slew of upcoming concerts that are coming to Singapore. If you love watching your favourite artists perform live and you miss the smell, the taste of the air and the sweat whipping through the hair of concert attendees, then you’re on the right page.

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Seven-time Grammy winner and US pop sensation Billie Eilish will be coming to our shores this August. Performing live for a one-night-only concert at Singapore National Stadium, the singer will be promoting her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, and will be singing some of her popular hits like Your Power and bad guy.

Date: Aug 21, 2022, Sunday

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Time: 8pm

Keshi: HELL / HEAVEN Tour

After having made a meteoric rise to fame from his humble Soundcloud beginnings, Keshi recently released his studio album titled Gabriel, earlier in March of which the artist revealed that he looks to his own journey in love and life for inspiration.

As he continues to hone his art and expand his repertoire, the young Vietnamese-American singer-songwriter will also be touring and promoting his new album on his HELL/HEAVEN tour and he will be making a stop in Singapore at the end of November for a one-night show at The Star Theatre.

Date: Nov 30, 2022, Wednesday

Venue: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre Singapore

Time: 8pm

LANY: A November To Remember Tour 2022

It’s time to rally your girlfriends because Lany is coming back to Singapore. Following their highly successful gg bb xx fall 2021 tour, the Los Angeles superband Lany has announced they will be hitting the road with their A November To Remember tour of which the Singapore leg of the concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 7, 2022.

Date: Nov 7, 2022, Monday

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Time: 8pm

Jay Chou Carnival World Tour

PHOTO: Sportshub

Jay Chou will be back in Singapore for two days in December, and if you miss seeing him live, this is your chance to catch his highly anticipated Carnival World Tour!

In celebration of his incredible achievements over the past 20 years, Jay Chou will be performing his best hits live — you’ll find yourself singing along to your favourite tracks all night long.

Date: Dec 17 to 18, 2022, Saturday & Sunday

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Time: 8pm

Sportshub Maroon 5 World Tour 2022

It has just been announced that Maroon 5 will be coming to Singapore this November. While this may not be the first time the American pop rock band is coming to our little red dot, they have, however, decided to kick off their 2022 Asia tour in Singapore.

Ticket sales have yet to be announced, but do stay tuned to Live Nation’s socials for more updates.

Date: Nov 28, 2022, Monday

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022

PHOTO: Ticket Master

Whether you’re a fan of his old music back in 2007, or you prefer his new music, you’ll be glad to know that Justin Bieber is coming back to Singapore for the third time.

However, the singer has also shared that his world tour had to be put on hold when he announced on his Instagram that he is taking a hiatus after Ramsay Hunt syndrome has caused him to have partial facial paralysis.

Date: Oct 25, 2022, Tuesday

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Time: 8pm

Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Singapore Grand Prix is fast approaching and we’re so glad it’s back! Aside from watching the amazing drivers that are taking on the circuit, the event will also see performances on each of the three event days. Some of the artists that you can expect to see perform include Marshmello on Sept 30, Westlife on Oct 1, and Green Day on Oct 2.

Date: Sept 30 to Oct 2, Friday to Sunday

Venue: Marina Bay Street Circuit, 20 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039805

Boys Like Girls live in Singapore 2022

It’s been a hot minute but Boys Like Girls are finally making their way to Singapore this year this October. Sing your hearts out to your favourite nostalgic hits like Thunder, The Great Escape and more over at their live concert that’s happening at 222 Arts Club.

Date: Oct 14, 2022, Friday

Venue: 222 Arts Club

Time: 6pm

This article was first published in Her World Online.