Billie Eilish to premiere cinematic concert experience exclusively on Disney+

Billie Eilish is set to premiere her cinematic concert experience exclusively on Disney+.

The 19-year-old singer will make her Disney+ debut with her new cinematic concert experience titled Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which will premiere on the service on September 3.

The concert experience will come fresh off the heels of her Happier than Ever album, and will feature an intimate performance of every song in the album's sequential order – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

In a statement, she said: "Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honour. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, and will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.

The show will feature Billie’s brother Finneas, as well as the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.

Robert Rodriguez said in a separate statement: "We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world-class talents that it's a real honour to work with them on this film."

"The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique."

Michael Paull, president of Disney+, added: "Billie has captivated fans around the world with her soulful voice and raw, honest lyrics, and we are proud to bring this incredibly cinematic and unique concert experience to Disney+.”

