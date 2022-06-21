Billie Eilish shared bed with parents until 11 because of crippling anxiety

Billie Eilish shared a bed with her parents until she was 11 because she suffered from crippling anxiety as a child.

The pop star has opened up about her difficult younger days and admitted she was scared of the dark and battled "separation anxiety" which meant she slept in a bed with both her parents and her brother Finneas.

Billie, now 20, told Sunday Times Magazine: "I had crippling, life-changing separation anxiety, I couldn't be away from my parents. I was worried about what would happen to them, I was worried about what would happen to me, I was worried about being forgotten."

She added of the family's sleeping arrangements: "I couldn't sleep by myself. If I woke up and my parents weren't in the bed and the lights were off, I would scream until they came to the door. And I couldn't step off the bed in the dark because I was certain that there were scorpions crawling all over the floor."

The Bad Guy star added that she still has trouble sleeping as she hates being alone and continues to spend much of her time at her parents' home instead of her own house in Los Angeles.

Billie's family is also highly involved in her music career so she takes them all with her when she tours the world.

She added of the whole family hitting the road together: "Usually when you turn 18 you go to college and leave your whole family behind. And it is so nice that we all get to travel the world."

