Billie Eilish urges people not to eat turkey this Thanksgiving

Billie Eilish has urged people not to eat turkey this Thanksgiving.

The 19-year-old singer celebrated the annual American holiday on Thursday (Nov 25), but has asked others to step away from the tradition of eating turkey for Thanksgiving dinner in favour of trying a vegetarian alternative.

She wrote on Instagram: "turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world. and 46 million of them are killed every thanksgiving.

"I know it's hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind :) [sic]"

Earlier this month, the Bad Guy hitmaker joined other celebrities such as Joaquin Phoenix, Ricky Gervais, Dave Bautista, and Margaret Cho in signing a petition requesting President Joe Biden allow this year's pardoned turkey to stay at Farm Sanctuary.

There, animals can "live out their lives in peace and safety," the petition stated.

Farm Sanctuary said in a letter: "As we approach the holiday season - meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill - we hope you'll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys."

Billie also shared her recipe for vegan and gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies with fans on Instagram shortly before the holiday season kicked off.

She captioned a video tutorial: "These cookies are fully vegan and GF and AMAZING. The flour is literally just oats blended up and they work perfectly. [sic]"

Meanwhile, the Happier Than Ever singer recently called for "urgent action" to save the planet amid a "critical decade for our planet".

In a video message, Billie called on world leaders and everyone on Earth to do their bit to limit climate change.

She said: "This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet.

"We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one."