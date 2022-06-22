Billie Eilish used a 'body double' to distract crowd so she could explore Coachella undetected

Billie Eilish used a "body double" so she could explore Coachella undetected.

The Bad Guy hitmaker headlined the music extravaganza in California in April and in order to be able to go and explore the rest of what the festival had to offer, she persuaded one of her backing dancers to dress up as her. Meanwhile she opted for a low-key black outfit and was able to successfully mingle with the crowd.

She told Apple Music: "I had a body double, one of my dancers.

"We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses.

"Everybody thought it was me. I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest, hood, and glasses."

The 20-year-old singer will headline Glastonbury in the UK this weekend and admitted she feels "undeserving" of her slot topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage along with Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

She said: "It's a serious once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be asked to go to and to do.

"And I'm constantly feeling like I'm undeserving of everything, and I think that's a good thing. I would say that that's a good thing for the most part.

"But first of all, it makes you doubt everybody because you're like, 'Why would you choose me?' But with that being said, that's why I'm even more excited about it and stoked to be the youngest headliner ever."

Billie - who made her debut at the festival when she performed on the Other Stage in 2019 - is particularly "honoured and really excited" to be a female headliner because they don't tend to be the norm.

She said "I'm a woman and that's really cool. And it makes me excited for the future. And unfortunately, there's not a lot of female headliners constantly so I feel really honoured and really excited."