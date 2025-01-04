Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather named Spotify's most streamed song of 2024

Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather has been named Spotify's most streamed song of 2024.

The pop star's chart hit was released in July and is nominated for three Grammy awards including Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and best Pop Solo Performance. It topped the streaming giant's list of most popular releases with 1.775 billion streams seeing off competition from Sabrina Carpenter's monster hit Espresso, which came in at number two with 650,000 less streams.

Sabrina's song is also nominated in the Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance categories.

Espresso - which was released in April - previously topped the Spotify Wrapped list ahead of Benson Boone's Beautiful Things at two and Billie's Birds of a Feather at three.

Birds of a Feather was featured on Billie's 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft and she recently revealed she's already working on a follow-up record.

During an interview with CBS News, she gave a tour of her studio and explained she's been back at work with her brother and collaborator Finneas, saying: "It's just so much fun. And it's just like not even serious. We've just been making music and also crocheting a lot."

She also spoke about her struggle with writer's block, saying: "It never is comfortable. You never get used to it. It happens and you're like, 'What the hell?! I'm never gonna create again'."

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish credits her Barbie song for saving her from depression as she accepts a Golden Globe Award