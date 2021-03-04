Billie Eilish's documentary & 5 other new shows on Apple TV+ to watch now

After its launch in November 2019, Apple TV+ might still be outshined by other bigger streaming platforms. But it’s steadily gaining traction, nabbing great movies as well as producing originals that star some of the most notable celebs and creators.

If you’re looking for new additions to put on your binge-list (or to make the most of your free trial), here are the buzziest shows on Apple TV+ to catch now.

Ted Lasso

You might find the name ‘Ted Lasso’ popping up on your social media feed more often than not.

Recently renewed for a third season and up for three Critics Choice Awards, the global hit comedy series sees Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a struggling professional soccer team in England – without any prior experience in coaching the sport.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Billie Eilish might only be 19, but she’s grown into a global chart-topping sensation, with a debut album that’s shot to number one on the charts.

The Apple TV+ documentary, which spans over two hours, offers a glimpse into the teen popstar’s rise to global stardom from when she was just. Directed by award-winning director RJ Cutler, it follows the singer through the writing, releasing, and touring of her first full-length album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, all while navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family.

Losing Alice

Mystery fans, the season finale of ‘Losing Alice’ is here.

The acclaimed Israeli psychological thriller follows ageing film director Alice (Ayelet Zurer), who has a growing obsession with young femme fatale screenwriter Sophie after a brief encounter on the train. Sophie’s dark and troubled script, however, appears more truth than fiction.

The complex narrative takes you through the conscious and subconscious of titular character Alice’s mind, using a series of flashbacks and flash-forwards.

And in this final episode, “The End,” the events that ended the filming of Room 209 are revealed as Alice and her husband David prepare for its film festival premiere.

Dickinson, Season 2

Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld stars in this half-hour comedy series, explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

The highly fictionalised and stylised script is based on that of real-life aspiring writer Emily Dickinson, widely considered to be one of the two leading 19th-century American poets.

In the second season, Emily is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might not be the best for her. And in the season’s finale episode, “You Cannot Put a Fire Out”, she fights to get her poems back from newspaper publisher Sam Bowles (Finn Jones) while the whole town attends the christening of her friend Jane Humphrey’s (Gus Birney) baby.

For All Mankind, Season 2

For All Mankind is set in an alternate version of 1969, with the US and the Soviet Union in a race, and the latter succeeding in making the first moon landing ahead of the United States. By Ronald D. Moore for Apple TV+, it shines the spotlight on the high stakes of the lives of NASA astronauts and their families.

The space race continues in season two, picking up a decade later in 1983, at the height of the Cold War and with tensions between the United States and the USSR at its peak. In this week’s new episode, “The Bleeding Edge,” Margo must lead a seemingly impossible mission. Danielle wants to return to the moon. Gordo grapples with life on Earth.

Servant

Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint stars in this eerie thriller by M. Night Shyamalan. The storyline is centred around a Philadelphia couple, the Turners, in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage. They also hire a nanny for their newborn son Jericho, but all is not as it seems.

The show stars Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) as Leanne, the creepy nanny, Lauren Ambrose as the grieving wife and Toby Kebbell (Kong Skull Island) as her husband. In the latest episode “Marino,” the Marino family tragedy raises more questions about Leanne. Uncle George’s presence in the house creates a problem for the Turners.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.