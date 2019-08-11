Billie Lourd 'didn't really like' her late mum Carrie Fisher's Star Wars character Princess Leia

The 27-year-old actress has admitted growing up after her mother Carrie - who passed away in 2016 - had become a household name for her role in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy was difficult, because it meant there "wasn't as much room" for her mother to be herself.

Billie said: "I grew up with three parents: a mom, a dad and Princess Leia. I guess Princess Leia was kind of like my stepmom-technically family, but deep down I didn't really like her … When Leia was around, there wasn't as much room for my mom - for Carrie."

The 'Booksmart' star never understood the hype around her late mother's iconic character - which she reprised for latest trilogy of movies and filmed prior to her passing - and didn't know why people wanted to "dress up like her".

She added: "I didn't want to watch her movie, I didn't want to dress up like her, I didn't even want to talk about her. I just wanted my mom - the one who lived on Earth."

But when Billie finally watched the 'Star Wars' movies when she was in middle school, she came to realise why Princess Leia was "so cool".

She said: "I realised then that Leia is more than just a character. She's a feeling. She is strength. She is grace. She is wit. She is femininity at its finest. She knows what she wants, and she gets it. She doesn't need anyone to defend her, because she defends herself.