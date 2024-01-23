Billy Joel teases first original music in almost 2 decades

Billy Joel has teased his first new original music in almost two decades.

The Piano Man recently posted a TikTok video from a concert where he revealed he had been in the studio cooking up "a little something".

He said in the clip: "I have good news, I have bad news, I'll give you the bad news first. We don't have anything new to play for you. The good news is you don't have to sit through something you have no idea what it is!"

"Although … we got a little something we're working on you might hear sometime."

And the 74-year-old music legend has just had his Facebook header and his Canvas on Spotify swapped for the phrase: "Did I wait too long…"

The Uptown Girl hitmaker released the album River of Dreams in 1993, before dropping the classical collection Fantasies and Delusions in 2001.

His last original songs were 2007's All My Life and Christmas In Fallujah.

Meanwhile, the singer is hitting the road to play a series of shows across North America this year, and he will be co-headlining a number of the dates with Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks, 75.

This includes stops in Tampa, Florida in February where he'll perform alongside Sting, 72, San Diego, California in April, Arlington, Texas in March, Chicago, Illinois in June, as well as St. Louis, Missouri in September.

Billy's tour runs from January until September and includes a jaunt to the UK where Billy will perform in Cardiff, Wales on Aug 9, at the Principality Stadium, alongside special guest Chris Isaak.

The dates will run alongside his final shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden venue where he is winding up his long-running residency.

He is set to wrap up the record-breaking stint, which first began back in Jan 2014, on July 25, 2024.

